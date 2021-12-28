New UA program aims to ease Arizona's lawyer shortage

Arizona has one of the most severe lawyer shortages in the country. Considered a legal desert, two-thirds of counties in the state had fewer than one lawyer per 1,000 residents in 2020, according to data from the American Bar Association.

For residents living in rural and low-income areas, especially, finding affordable legal representation — the average lawyer in Arizona costs around $260 per hour — is a challenge. It’s so challenging, in fact, that more than 75% of cases in the state involve at least one party who chooses to represent themselves.

“I’ve seen instances where the person is representing themselves, and some of them do as good of a job as you could expect, but you kind of grimace because they’re still missing all of these opportunities to present an effective case and they just don’t know it,” Keith Swisher, a law professor at the University of Arizona, said. “It’s certainly helpful to have an advocate in your corner who understands those technicalities, and some studies indicate that the outcomes are better with (legal counsel).”

New options for affordable legal representation