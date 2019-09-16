Nonprofits that protect children from abuse, address mental health issues and provide legal services to the indigent are among the 15 finalists selected for this year’s Social Venture Partners Tucson’s Fast Pitch mentoring program.
Fast Pitch, in its fifth year, trains nonprofits to deliver their fundraising message within three minutes and to emphasize key points that resonate with audiences. Fast Pitch also coaches nonprofits to strengthen their communication skills and build connections with donors, sponsors and the community.
The Fast Pitch finalists for 2019 are:
- The IDEA School; Southern Arizona Gender Alliance; NAMI of Southern Arizona; Arizona’s Children Association; Step Up to Justice; Coyote TaskForce; Pio Decimo Center.
Also Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids; World Care; Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation; Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest; Our Family Services; Humanity 360; Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center; and Junior Achievement of Arizona.
The nonprofits will receive training and mentoring over two months from volunteer business, marketing and coaching professionals on how to succinctly and powerfully “tell their story.”
Fast Pitch is free to the nonprofits selected.
The program culminates in a Fast Pitch competition: a rapid-fire presentation during which seven on-stage finalists, in just three minutes each, share their mission, vision and impact with judges and an audience.
This year, Fast Pitch finalists will compete for more than $80,000 in grants, prizes and donations.
The Fast Pitch showcase will be held Nov. 7 at the Leo Rich Theater at the Tucson Convention Center.
Tickets are on sale now. Visit svptucson.org for more information.