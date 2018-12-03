Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK)
Mission: Strengthening kids and community through animal interaction.
Wish list: Brushes and hoof-care supplies; crafts and games (markers, crayons, art supplies); equine medicine (dewormer, aspirin, joint supplements, dental-care supplies and other general care items); EZ up/pop-up tents; food (alfalfa hay, grain, Bermuda hay); horse tack (fly masks, saddles, lead ropes, halters, bridles, saddle pads); pet carriers for bunnies and chickens; printer ink; rubber mats; vacuum cleaner; water/feeder buckets and dishes.
Address: 3250 E. Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85718; 298-9808; www.traktucson.org
YWCA Southern Arizona
Mission: Eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Wish list: New and used working Christmas lights, extension cords for outdoor use, holiday garland, holiday ornaments.
Address: 243 W. 33rd St., Tucson, AZ 85713; 884-7810; ywcatucson.org
BizELife Nonprofit
Mission: Advancing an entrepreneurial mindset for all stages to start a business or profession and promote giving to those in need.
Wish list: New electric toothbrushes, monetary donations, sturdy paper plates and utensils.
Address: By appointment only for goods or services; 1-480-438-0047; www.bizelife.org