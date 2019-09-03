The Tucson Department of Transportation is hosting an event to showcase electric scooters ahead of their pilot program's launch next Thursday.
The event will be held Wednesday at the southwest corner of the Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street intersection from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At least one of the companies deploying the scooters, Razor, will be handing out free helmets and test rides on their Razor Share EcoSmart. The scooter features a large padded seat and a front-mounted basket to store belongings, the company said.
The scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph.
The helmets and other items will be available while supplies last, according to a Razor press release.
Initially, the launch will bring up to 1,000 e-scooters, 500 for each company, to the city.
Each company can then deploy an additional 250 scooters in "opportunity zones" or areas with low-income households without motor vehicle access.