Old marijuana charges could go up in smoke with new expungement process

After hearing about the clinics through social media and going through the petition process with Udell, Heber said he'd recommend attending for anyone who might still have questions.

"It's nice and simple," he said. "Everybody's here. They know what they're doing and it seems like you got some great volunteers."

Because this is the first real expungement process of its kind in Arizona, Udell said he and other attorneys are interested in seeing how the process plays out.

"This is really a sea change for Arizona," he said.

For Ochoa and Heber, however, the prospect of having both a social and professional burden removed from their shoulders has more concrete and practical benefits.

"It's just the state of an ease of mind for myself to know it's going to be expunged from there," Heber said. "And I wouldn't have to worry about it, whether it be employment or credit checks or anything like that."

Ochoa agreed. Plus, it meant finally being able to realize a 15-year-long dream.

“This is a big, big, big, big opportunity,” she said. “Because now I can become a first-time home buyer ... I'm really looking forward to going out and buying my home.”