Omicron COVID-19 variant detected at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona identified the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus within its Tucson campus community on Tuesday.
Early in the morning, scientists working in a lab overseen by the UA's department of ecology and evolutionary biology were using genomic testing to test samples sent to them through the university's voluntary testing program. To date, at least seven samples have tested positive for the omicron variant.
It's not clear if the samples came from students, staff or both. While students at the UA are not required to show proof of vaccination to attend classes, the UA has put in place a mandate for its 16,000-plus employees to get vaccinated by January or get approval for an exemption. Otherwise, they'll be at risk of losing their jobs.
According to the most recent data available, roughly 80% of UA employees have shared their vaccination status with the university.
And that was all put in place before the emergence of the omicron variant, which was first identified in the United States within the last month. As of right now, the UA is still planning to move forward with operating campus at full capacity next semester, which includes mostly in-person learning for more than 50,000 students and staff.
Michael Worobey, a virology expert and director of the lab that found the omicron-positive samples, tweeted out the news after alerting university officials.
"This is a fast moving variant: safe to assume it is already spreading quickly," he said. "Let's all do what we can now to slow its spread."
Although scientists are still working to understand the precise nature of the omicron variant, which was first identified in the United States within the last month, public health officials warn that it's likely more contagious and more resistant to vaccines than the original COVID-19 virus.
In Arizona, where COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are at a high-point, health officials are urging residents to take omicron seriously and get vaccinated — and boosted.
“There is every indication that vaccines will continue offering significant protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19 as this extraordinarily contagious variant spreads,” Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a news release Tuesday.
“Boosters are important for everyone who is eligible, but they are especially important for older people who are more prone to severe illness from breakthrough infections.”
