Omicron COVID-19 variant detected at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona identified the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus within its Tucson campus community on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, scientists working in a lab overseen by the UA's department of ecology and evolutionary biology were using genomic testing to test samples sent to them through the university's voluntary testing program. To date, at least seven samples have tested positive for the omicron variant.

It's not clear if the samples came from students, staff or both. While students at the UA are not required to show proof of vaccination to attend classes, the UA has put in place a mandate for its 16,000-plus employees to get vaccinated by January or get approval for an exemption. Otherwise, they'll be at risk of losing their jobs.

According to the most recent data available, roughly 80% of UA employees have shared their vaccination status with the university.

And that was all put in place before the emergence of the omicron variant, which was first identified in the United States within the last month. As of right now, the UA is still planning to move forward with operating campus at full capacity next semester, which includes mostly in-person learning for more than 50,000 students and staff.