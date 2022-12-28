One person dead in Avra Valley house fire

One person died and another person injured in a house fire on the northwest side early Monday.

The Avra Valley Fire District responded to a house fire at about 3:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of North McGinnis Road, near West Avra Valley Road. The fire consumed the house and several vehicles outside, according to a district news release.

After putting out the blaze, firefighters found one person dead inside the home. Another person from the home was sent to the hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The resident was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the district said.

The name of the person who died was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Pima County Sherriff’s Department Arson Investigation Unit and fire investigators from the Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire districts.

A gofundme page has been started to raise money for the surviving resident of the burned house. She is described as being a retired police officer who is active in the Avra Valley community.