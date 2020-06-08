Organization's director belled for help refugees in Tucson

Why: For her work with Iskashitaa Refugee Network. Eiswerth is the executive director of Iskashitaa Refugee Network. She works tirelessly to achieve the mission of helping to integrate UN refugees in Tucson and educate the community about the backyard bounty that should feed people, not be allowed to go to waste, Early wrote in her nomination letter. During this COVID-19 crisis, Eiswerth and a group of volunteers she has assembled have harvested local citrus then distributed it to food banks, soup kitchens and schools. The yield for the month of March, through small mini-harvests of five or less people, was 10,124 pounds of citrus, Early wrote. She has developed a network of organizations to help those in need throughout Southern Arizona. “Her passion and caring for the underserved is greater than anyone I have ever known,” Early wrote. “Tucson is a better place because of her work in the community.”