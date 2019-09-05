The fate of Oro Valley’s golf courses remains undecided after the town council again failed to reach a compromise over whether to close some or all of the three town-owned golf courses.
Hundreds of Oro Valley residents were crammed into council chambers Wednesday night, with the vast majority there to support keeping open the two 18-hole courses, Conquistador and Cañada.
Several of the group stormed out — and some screamed “recall” and “lawsuit” — after the council struck down a motion, 4-3, that would have committed to a 36-hole plan.
The vote came after roughly three hours of heated debate among the council, the second such meeting in about a month regarding the future of Conquistador, Cañada and Pusch Ridge, a separate nine-hole course.
The town is deciding whether to close some or all of the courses amid stagnant revenues and high operating costs. Options range from converting golf space to park land to renovating the courses for continue use.
The vote that was denied essentially would have committed to keeping Conquistador and Cañada open. However, a separate vote would have still been needed to undergo a one-time capital improvement project on the courses, estimated to cost between $3.8 and $5.1 million.
Mayor Joseph Winfield, who voted against the 36-hole commitment, said he could support the plan, should the council agree to certain compromises. Those included operating the 18-hole courses as a municipal public course with membership options to allow outside play and a maximum $750,000 annual tax subsidy.
The council agreed to direct town manager Mary Jacobs to analyze the costs of Winfield’s conditions and restrictions. The analysis is expected to be presented during the Oct. 2 meeting.
Meanwhile, two motions related to the golf courses were withdrawn.
Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett withdrew a motion to rezone the 18-hole golf courses as parks and recreation after some council members were concerned the rezoning would result in converting one of the courses into a park.
A motion to review the Pusch Ridge course was also withdrawn. No specifics were given on what the review would have entailed.
The council is scheduled to meet next on Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.