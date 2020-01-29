Oro Valley set to name its first female police chief

“She’s fearless and willing to take on any hard issue and does it in a very caring way. She has a unique way of doing things,” Sharp said. “I think she is fiercely loyal to the Constitution and the laws. She has a different perspective to being able to care for her community. I’m very pleased for the department and for her community.”

The pick of Riley ends a monthslong search that has ruffled some feathers in the town, which is consistently rated among the safest municipalities in the state.

The council voted last year to conduct an internal and external search for Sharp’s replacement, angering many who felt the replacement should come from within. The police chief process was cited as a reason for a recall effort against Mayor Joseph Winfield and Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett that was launched last year.

The town said it received more than 70 applicants from 31 states, Washington, D.C., and areas outside the country, with applicants possessing an average of 27 years’ experience and 10 years at the command staff level. The town paid $24,900 to a consultant, Cincinnati-based Novak Consultant Group, to aid with the search, according to documents obtained by the Star.