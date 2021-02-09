Over 15% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19

Despite the many challenges the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has posed throughout the state, approximately 15% of Pima County residents have now been vaccinated against the virus.

The county is ahead of schedule when it comes to it’s vaccination plan and will likely exceed it’s goal to vaccinate 300,000 people by the end of March, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fransisco Garcia said Tuesday. More than 160,000 Pima County residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine so far.

“If we are able to hit those kinds of benchmarks, we will get to a very robust level of community immunity. At this point, we are ahead of where we would have anticipated being at the beginning of February and end of January,” he said. “We will continue to plug away as long as there’s vaccine supply.”

As of Tuesday, the county has distributed approximately 84% of the 189,000 vaccines it was allocated by the state. They also continue to keep vaccines in reserve to ensure people receive their second dose.