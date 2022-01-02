Pascua Yaqui Tribe to begin construction on $9.6 million housing development

Travois Design, the project architect, incorporated several green building techniques in the design to help lower energy use and costs. Each townhome will include energy efficient insulation, appliances and windows and doors.

Under the tax credit compliance period, the units are rentals for 15 years and then families have an opportunity to buy the house, explained Gregory. He said the tribe manages "just shy of 700 units and 270 have been built using the tax credit mechanism."

"We have 1,100 families on a waiting list needing housing. The families currently live throughout Tucson and the Phoenix metro areas, and will return to the reservation once housing is available," Gregory said.

Pascua Yaqui Chairman Peter Yucupicio said there is excitement about the development and tribal leaders continue to look at different ways to help Yaqui communities so that members have a better quality of life. "We continue marching forward," he said, continuing to look at federal and private entities for funding of housing developments.

"As a tribe we are always excited to launch new affordable housing developments, however this one is special in that it represents the creation of an entirely new class of housing on our reservation," said Gregory. "For the first time ever, we are able to offer housing diversity that will hopefully fuel future development creativity in tribal housing while simultaneously providing critical affordable housing for our tribal members."

