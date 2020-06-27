Pence postpones planned Tucson visit

Vice President Mike Pence has postponed a trip through Southern Arizona on Tuesday that would have included stops in Tucson and Yuma.
The website taking reservations for his scheduled speech at the Westin La Paloma Tuesday on Saturday said his appearance here as part of his Faith in America Tour is postponed "out of an abundance of caution."
It goes on to say a visit to the Old Pueblo will be rescheduled.
The cancellation comes as Arizona on Saturday reported 3,591 new cases of the coronavirus, making the state a hot spot for the disease.
Pence is leading the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The statewide total for coronavirus cases in Arizona was 70,051 cases, according to the state's daily tally.
In Pima County, 7,086 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed.
There have been 268 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department.
