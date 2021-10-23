Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry critically injured in bicycle-vehicle crash

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is in stable but critical condition at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning, county officials confirmed in a news release.

"Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson and Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher are in close contact with the Huckelberry family," the news release says.

The vehicle had collided with another on Broadway and then bounced or richocheted into Huckelberry on his bicycle, according to a source.

Tucson Police said all involved in the crash stayed at the scene. They released no other information about the crash and said updates would come from county officials.

Police are asking drivers to avoid travel along Broadway between South Church Avenue and South Scott Avenue while they investigate.

Huckelberry has been the county administrator for more than 25 years, a role in which he now manages a nearly $1.3 billion budget and a staff of more than 7,300 employees.