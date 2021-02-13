 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County alters vaccine plan, announces severe cuts to first doses
breaking editor's pick alert top story

Pima County alters vaccine plan, announces severe cuts to first doses

The line wended though the parking lots and along the southeastern doors and windows outside the Tucson Convention Center as hundreds waited in line for hours to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 4, 2021. The age cut off for vaccination was lowered to 70 years of age.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County will make severe cuts to the number of people who can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 shot, due to vaccine rationing by the state.

“The lack of predictability and weekly fluctuations in vaccine supply has impacted our ability to commit to vaccination schedules that accommodate the needs of our community,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo Friday to the Board of Supervisors.

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine if Exposed to COVID-19

A new distribution plan is being made and will focus on getting vaccine to the most vulnerable first, then people needing second doses, following with first doses for people 70 and older, then vaccinations for people 65 and over.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health director, said the reduced vaccine supply from the state will bring the county’s accelerated vaccination plan to nearly a halt in coming weeks if the federal supply doesn't grow and, thereby, the state’s supply doesn’t increase.

“Bottom line is we need more vaccine, but I’m sympathetic to the state’s dilemma. There just isn’t enough to meet all the needs,” Cullen said.

The Arizona Daily Star will update this story later today.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News