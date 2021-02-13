Pima County alters vaccine plan, announces severe cuts to first doses

Pima County will make severe cuts to the number of people who can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 shot, due to vaccine rationing by the state.

“The lack of predictability and weekly fluctuations in vaccine supply has impacted our ability to commit to vaccination schedules that accommodate the needs of our community,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo Friday to the Board of Supervisors.

A new distribution plan is being made and will focus on getting vaccine to the most vulnerable first, then people needing second doses, following with first doses for people 70 and older, then vaccinations for people 65 and over.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health director, said the reduced vaccine supply from the state will bring the county’s accelerated vaccination plan to nearly a halt in coming weeks if the federal supply doesn't grow and, thereby, the state’s supply doesn’t increase.

“Bottom line is we need more vaccine, but I’m sympathetic to the state’s dilemma. There just isn’t enough to meet all the needs,” Cullen said.