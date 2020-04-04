Pima County confirms another coronavirus-related death and 46 more cases

Pima County health officials identified another coronavirus-related death and an additional 46 cases Saturday afternoon, the department website says.

There have been 12 reported deaths since March 23. The number of known cases in the county is now at 326.

Information about the most recent death has not been released.

A breakdown by age shows: 36% of the cases are between the ages of 20 to 44 years old; 34% are within the 45 to 64 age range; 28% are ages 66 and over; and the remaining 2% are up to 19 years old or unknown.

State officials have reported 2,019 identified cases and 52 deaths since late January.

