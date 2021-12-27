Pima County employees to receive fully paid parental leave

Lesher said the county is working on other incentives such as more flexible telecommuting policies, higher starting salaries and tuition reimbursement, but that the new parental leave policy was a more pressing matter.

“This is (a policy) that not only staff, but members of the board felt was important enough to move through very quickly so that we're actually making sure that we're doing what many of the national standards are doing, which is providing the full benefit during parental leave,” she said.

But Supervisor Steve Christy, the only dissenting vote last Tuesday on the new policy, wasn’t convinced increasing the pay for parental leave was necessary.

“Certainly to have to come up with a quarter-of-a-million dollars annually to pay people not to work, I think that requires some good explanation and information more than just saying that this is being competitive in the workplace,” he said.

Grijalva, who relied on the full-pay parental leave policies of her former employer, said the postpartum experience justifies the policy change.