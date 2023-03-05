Pima County will be holding a Summer Youth and Family Resource fair on Saturday, featuring over 60 vendors to help provide families with a one-stop shop.

The fair, which is hosted by the county’s Department of Community and Workforce Development and District 5, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard and conference rooms at the One-Stop Youth Employment Center, located at 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.

At the event, nonprofits and community organizers will be offering assistance for families, educational resources, information about activities and free programs, free COVID-19 vaccines, giveaways, raffles, free food and music.

Information about Pima Early Education Program scholarships will also be available. The scholarships offer free preschool classes to children from low-income households.

Applications for the Summer Youth Employment Program, which places young people at work sites across the county, will be at the fair as well.

“We wanted to do a one-stop shop for families,” program manager Jennifer Eckstrom said in a news release. “And we want to show families that the community has summer programs for kids of all ages.”