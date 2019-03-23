Criminal justice reform bills pending at the legislature

Four bills addressing criminal justice reform are still awaiting committee hearings in the Arizona House and Senate.

Tucson-based nonprofit American Friends Service Committee-Arizona is tracking the bills and asking the community to contact state lawmakers and urge them to vote in support or opposition of the bills.

House Bill 2424 would address an ongoing issue with Class 6 undesignated felonies and instead, automatically designate them as Class 1 misdemeanors. A person would only be convicted of the felony if he or she fails to complete the required programming. AFSC-AZ supports this bill, which unanimously passed on the House floor and is waiting for a Senate committee hearing.

AFSC-AZ also supports HB 2361, which would repeal Arizona's "repeat offender" sentencing enhancement and prevent people who have not previously been convicted of a felony from being charged as a repetitive offender. HB 2361 passed on the House floor by a vote of 57-2 and is also awaiting a Senate committee hearing.

HB 2718 decriminalizes syringe needles when they're obtained from an established syringe service program for substance users, volunteers and staff. Such programs can be created at a county, city or organizational level. AFSC-AZ supports the bill, which did not make it to the House floor for a vote, but was resurrected through a Stryker Amendment.

AFSC-AZ has changed its previous stance on Senate Bill 1310 and now opposes the bill. SB 1310 increases earned release credit opportunity for drug offenders who meet certain stipulations, but AFSC-AZ says that its limited scope means few people would actually be able earn time off their sentences and the legislation could potentially clash with existing programs.