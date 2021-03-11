Pima County offering coronavirus shots to front-line workers, people ages 55-plus

Pima County is also working directly with utility companies to provide vaccine to staff identified as “critical” for utilities such as water, gas and electric.

“We are excited to be pushing forward at such a rapid pace,” said Cullen. “We will need the community to be patient as this very large group of newly eligible individuals register, but this is a great sign that we are doing the right things.”

As of March 10, more than 323,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County, and 130,000 people have been fully vaccinated. The county has surpassed its goal of administering 300,000 doses by the end of March.

County sees first U.K. variant cases

These expanded categories come at a time when Pima County has confirmed its first cases of a more contagious variant of the virus, which is believed to have originated, or at least first have been seen, in the United Kingdom.

Based on random samplings, there are now four confirmed cases of the so-called U.K. variant here, and those cases are from people who were tested here three weeks ago. The delay is because it takes several weeks from the time the positive COVID-19 test result comes in and then is sent to an out-of-county lab for further testing.