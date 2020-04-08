Pima County reports 464 known coronavirus cases; 16 deaths

There are now 464 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 16 deaths have been reported as of Wednesday morning, up one from Tuesday.

Of the 464 people who have tested positive, 260 are women and 198 are men, according to the Pima County Health Department website.

An age breakdown shows 151 cases are of people between the ages of 20 and 44; 148 cases are of ages 65 and older; 95 cases are of ages 45 to 54; 60 are of ages 55 to 64; five are younger than 19 and another five's age is unknown.

As of Wednesday, the county had not updated a chart that breaks down the number of people that have been hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit since January 22.

An age breakdown of people who have died from the virus includes two people between 20 and 44 years old, seven people between 45 and 64 years old and seven people older than 65.

No other infomration about the new deaths has been released.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.