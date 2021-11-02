Pima County says nearly 2,000 unvaccinated employees face termination

“We have done the homework and that's what is reflected in this to provide real specifics regarding which employees work with those populations rather than simply the broad version of a classification,” she said.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said the list of employees subject to the mandate could have been more extensive considering the many county workers who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19 themselves.

“I would have been in favor of moving towards broadening vulnerable populations,” she said. “I do think that we work in Pima County with people, our co-workers, that could be part of vulnerable populations.”

Supervisor Steve Christy, the sole dissenting vote on the matter, expressed concern similar to the three city councilmembers who voted against terminating employees who remain unvaccinated by Dec. 1: a staffing crisis among already short-staffed departments.

Not only does the Sheriff’s Department have the highest number of employees subject to the mandate and lowest vaccination rates, but it's experiencing a serious staffing shortage and turnover challenges.