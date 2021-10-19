Tucson City Council: Employees unvaccinated by Dec. 1 face termination

“I just have very serious concerns with our current vacancies in some of these departments, and the difficulty in filling these positions paired with the potential loss of staff, what this is going to do to the residents and the services that we're able to deliver,” Lee said. “I don't feel like we have enough of that picture in front of us to make an informed decision today on moving forward with saying, you know, we need to go down a termination path.”

While Mayor Regina Romero acknowledged some council members’ concerns, the choice, for her, was clear.

“I hear loud and clear from (Lee) that she is concerned about the services that we can provide to our community, it is a difficult conversation to have,” she said. “But really, if you think about it based on science, and what science says, it really is not difficult, right? People that are vaccinated have less of an opportunity to contract COVID and the delta variant.”

Cunningham weighed both sides of the issue, but brought up concerns about “writing pink slips during the holiday season.”