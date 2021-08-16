Pima County employees to receive $300 for getting vaccinated

“What (the motion) really does is it encourages local school boards to make a decision for their own communities and make the best choice for the health of their school,” Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said. “It just provides that support should they want to move forward in that direction.”

But before the vote to help out school districts with legal troubles, Heinz reintroduced his motion to mandate masks in county K-12 schools. Without enough support from his colleagues, Heinz reduced his motion to only include one provision and not a mask mandate.

Supervisors ultimately voted on the section of the motion that would have the county potentially file suit against the state for its law banning school mask mandates, or join the Arizona School Boards Association in its existing lawsuit challenging the statute.

The motion failed in the same vote as last week: 3-2 with Supervisors Heinz and Grijalva voting yes. However, Scott said he would “consider it at a separate meeting.”

New executive order