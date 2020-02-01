Pima County still working to recoup costs from migrant shelter

In a letter to the editor, Supervisor Steve Christy voiced his concern over the costs associated with Casa Alitas and said he would submit a resolution to the board directing the county administrator to cease taxpayer subsidization of the shelter.

“We can debate immigration issues within Pima County. What we cannot debate is that these issues are federal matters and should be dealt with and paid for by the federal government,” he wrote. “Pima County should not be in the asylum-seeker processing business.”

Stonegarden decision

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote again on whether to accept the Operation Stonegarden grant, even without funds for humanitarian aid. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the county Administration Building, 130 W. Congress St.

Following the denial for humanitarian aid by federal officials, the Tucson Police Department notified the federal government it would withdraw from participation in the Stonegarden grant program, saying it does not align with TPD’s mission “and the expectation of the community we serve.”