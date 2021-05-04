Pima County vote makes high-quality preschool accessible for 1,000 low-income families

Crowe said the funding is also critical for child-care providers and preschools that have struggled to stay open during the pandemic.

"This will serve as an important bridge for providers as the economy continues to recover and parents return to work," she said.

The goal is to increase the number of 3- to 5-year-olds attending early childhood programs while creating more quality preschools for them to attend. Scholarships will be given to families as well as providers to create new classes for eligible children.

"This vote means we can move forward with confidence," said Kelly Griffith, executive director of the Center for Economic Integrity. "We needed a multiyear commitment and this vote allows us the flexibility to work with school districts, Head Start, family providers and private sector providers with certainty."

Griffith said this achievement has been in the works for the last six years, and it will go on.

"We will continue with our outreach efforts and the leadership — vision — that has translated into votes today will allow us to be much more effective in our community conversations going forward," she said. "At the end of the day young children will have an opportunity to begin kindergarten well-prepared and ready to succeed in school and in life."