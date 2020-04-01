Pima County's non-essential employees put on leave during coronavirus outbreak

Pima County placed an unspecified number of employees on leave starting April 1 to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The decision came after Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay at home order earlier this week.

“The spread of COVID-19 through Pima County is growing and is beginning to tax our health-care system,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia. “This decision by Gov. Doug Ducey is necessary and will help slow the spread of this virus in Pima County and Arizona. We must protect our community and health-care system to keep it from becoming overwhelmed. Please, for your health and safety, and the health of your family and our community – stay home.”

In a statement released Tuesday, county officials said a number of nonessential employees will be asked to stay home on leave until the governor’s order is rescinded. These employees are defined by the county as those who do not need to be physically present to perform their job functions.

All employees who are designated as nonessential, and who are unable to telecommute, will be eligible to receive up to 80 hours of paid leave under the county’s pandemic leave policy. Eligible employees will also be able to apply for federal pandemic leave, which would cover an additional 80 hours for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, caring for someone in quarantine or caring for a school-age child.

Nonessential employees with children who are impacted by school closures are eligible for up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave through the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act. Under the law, eligible employees can use county and federal pandemic leave for the first 160 hours. The remaining eight weeks of leave offers two-thirds pay, but employees can use their own sick days or vacation time to cover the difference.