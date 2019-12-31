'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

The PBS news show “Frontline” did a documentary, the Arizona Daily Star was there before and after the surgery and for her homecoming and other milestones along the way, and someone set up an “Addison Rerecich” Wikipedia page. Her record time on ECMO is duly noted in medical journals.

Her recovery was painstaking and frustrating. She suffered strokes that affected her vision and left her with a limp. She spent two years in physical therapy to help her stand up straight and walk with confidence. Her new normal also included taking a bunch of medications to help keep rejection at bay.

With all the attention her illness was attracting, she once joked that she was a celebrity. But she said she would rather just be that girl who played softball and swam on a team and hung out with her friends and twin siblings.

After graduating from high school in 2018, she worked for a short while as a babysitter. But she was happiest taking care of her cats and guinea pigs; she once joked that it was a full-time job because she had spoiled her pets so much that they expected her full attention around the clock.