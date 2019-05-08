The Tucson Police Department has released body camera footage of a fatal shooting by officers of a gunman at South Lawn Cemetery in 2017.
Joseph Zimmerman, 34, allegedly pointed a firearm at police officers when they shot and killed them.
The department released the video last Friday detailing officers' actions to become more transparent with the community, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman.
In the May 26, 2017 shooting, police were called to the cemetery in the 5400 block of South Park Avenue by Zimmerman, who said he had a gun and was suicidal.
When police arrived, they made several attempts to negotiate with Zimmerman by cell phone and through a public address system, which can be heard on the video. Police also published parts of the 20-minute 911 call. In it, a dispatcher is heard speaking with Zimmerman, who repeatedly says "I don't want to live anymore."
At some point, Zimmerman reportedly threw down his phone and approached officers with the gun to his head. Then he pointed it toward the officers, the department said in 2017.
Officers Francisco Magos and Timothy Anderson fired and struck Zimmerman, according to Daily Star archives.
Officers tried to render aid, but Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.
Detectives later determined Zimmerman was holding a BB gun.
The Pima County Attorney's Office did not file any charges following its review of the shooting. An internal review also cleared the officers.
In May 2018, Angelina Zimmerman, Joseph's mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. She claimed that Anderson and Magos were both negligent in their use of deadly force.
The case was dismissed in January.