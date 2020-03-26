Political Notebook: Sedgwick gets married in Jamaica, McSally offers her Senate salary

Fifty-seven percent of registered Pima County Democrats voted in this year’s presidential preference election, three percentage points higher than the 2016 election, according to figures released by the county recorder’s office. Of the more than 133,000 voters, 89% voted by mail. The recorders’ office mailed almost 186,000 ballots and had nearly 120,000 returned either by mail, to an early voting site, or to an emergency voting site, good for a return rate of 65%. Former Vice President Joe Biden earned the most votes in Pima County with about 45%. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed with about 32%, Michael Bloomberg took about 9% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had about 6%. Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were the only other candidates to win more than 1% of the vote in Pima County, tallying nearly 2% and 4% respectively.

Sign code loosening proposed

Sign codes may not have been the first problem to come to your mind after this pandemic arrived in Arizona, but a few Tucsonans say we need to change them as a result. A result, of course, not so much of the pandemic itself but the closures of businesses that have resulted. Bill Beard, a GOP candidate for Pima County supervisor in District 1, called for an “immediate suspension and relaxation of the existing sign codes and related rules governing the advertising of businesses.” The idea, he said, is to give businesses more freedom to get the word out in these tough times. “Obviously, safety concerns should not be overlooked, but if they want to put a big banner on the side of their building and a sandwich board on the sidewalk, they should be able to.” Turns out that the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce and Metropolitan Pima Alliance were also working on this issue, said Amber Smith, president of the chamber. Elected officials have not made the sign code their top priority yet, but the alliance is working to get various local governments to commit to the same sort of proposal for temporarily loosening restrictions.