Political Notebook: Trump visiting Yuma in battleground play; police unions explain endorsement

The Biden campaign didn’t participate in the Arizona Police Association decision or that of the National Association of Police Officers, Winsky said. The Biden campaign said it did have some conversation with the national organization, but Trump spoke to that national group of police unions himself. They subsequently endorsed him for president.

“I think what turned the tide there is that they didn’t participate whatsoever,” Winsky said of the Biden campaign.

Of course, police unions traditionally support conservative politicians, perhaps more so during this period of protest and controversy over police behavior.

Justin Harris, president of the Arizona Police Association and a Glendale officer, criticized city leaders around the country while explaining the endorsement this way at the Westin La Paloma on Tuesday:

“These liberal socialist elected officials have essentially told their constituents that law and order is no longer a priority. Essentially, folks, they’re letting the inmates run the asylum.”

Of course, the president the unions are endorsing, who is attempting to win reelection as a law-and-order candidate, has been accused regularly and credibly of engaging in lawlessness himself.