Push on to boost mental health support for first responders

"There's a lot of stigma and we are working really hard to try to combat that," Lockery said. "But it's a slow process, because this has been a long-time issue.”

The trauma that first responders face can cause various symptoms, such as insomnia, nightmares, avoidance, irritability, isolation and anger, which Lockery described as red flags because “that's not the natural state of firefighters.”

More severe side effects, like substance abuse and suicidal thoughts, are not uncommon in first responders who have dealt with trauma. According to a survey of 7,000 firefighters conducted by the International Association of Fire Fighters Center of Excellence, 26% dealt with substance abuse and 19% had suicidal thoughts.

Although trauma can be defined differently for everyone, Watson said firefighters never know what type of calls can be traumatic for them. Sometimes even the most unexpected calls can stick with first responders for months or years to come.

During one of Watson’s recent code arrest calls, he recalled how the patient’s wife was yelling at her husband, “You promised you would never leave me,” as the first responders performed CPR on him. Even though Watson sees death often, he said this moment deeply affected him.