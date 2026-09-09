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Arizona’s Big 12-opening showdown with 15th-ranked BYU in Provo means one thing: availability reports.

The first Big 12 availability report of the season listed three Wildcats out for Saturday: Memphis transfer linebacker Everett Roussaw, second-year defensive back Dajon Hinton and defensive tackle Ezra Funa.

Second-year linebacker Myron Robinson, who suffered a bad knee injury in November, is listed as “questionable” for Saturday.

Not listed on Arizona’s availability report: linebacker Max Harris and running back Ismail Mahdi, who were granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and are — for now — eligible to play for the Wildcats this season. A one-hour Order to Show Cause hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Pima County Superior Court.

Mahdi and Harris’ status for this week is to be determined.

“We are aware of today’s ruling in Pima County Superior Court and will continue to work with our student-athletes to help address their eligibility for competition,” the UA said in a statement.

Oregon transfer defensive back Daylen Austin and running back Cornelius Warren III, who were both out for the NAU game, are active this week.

BYU has seven players out for Saturday: safety Raider Damuni, cornerback Jonathan Kabeya, cornerback Kevin Doe, running back Jovesa Damuni, running back Sione Moa, offensive lineman Brigham Alexander and tight end Jacob Nye. BYU linebacker Pierson Watson is listed as “doubtful,” and star linebacker Isaiah Glasker is “probable” for the conference opener.