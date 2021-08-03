Rain turned buffelgrass green too, so experts say it's time to spray

“Dormant plants have come alive with rapid growth, and plants are emerging in new patches that have not been infested before,” Scheuring writes. “Now is the time to act. It must be smart, and it must be fast.”

Buffelgrass and other non-native grasses are spreading out of control in Southern Arizona, after being introduced on purpose decades ago for erosion control, livestock forage and landscaping.

The weeds overwhelm native plants and cover the usually patchy desert floor with an unbroken carpet of wildfire fuel. Experts say the prolific invaders pose an existential threat to the entire desert ecosystem, right up there with climate change.

Scheuring’s letter includes photos of buffelgrass and fountaingrass growing along street corners, sidewalks and in parking lots.

He said streets are major conduits for the weeds to spread, as vehicles pick up the seeds and deliver them to other parts of the city or into the surrounding desert. Infestations often start at intersections, because that’s where cars slow to a stop or accelerate, causing the seeds to fall off.

Mowing buffelgrass and fountaingrass when it’s green only stimulates more growth and makes the problem worse, he warns.