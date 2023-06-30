Even wild animals are getting into the Fourth of July spirit.

Reid Park Zoo is set to celebrate Independence Day with its annual "Red, White and Zoo" day by offering a special admission discount to military personnel and veterans.

On July 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the zoo will provide free daytime admission to active duty, reserve and guard members, veterans, and retirees of the military, upon presentation of military, VA, or retiree ID.

Up to six family members can enjoy discounted admission at $5 each, with no requirement for the military member to be present.

During the visit, guests will have the opportunity to see some of Tucson's wildest residents — more than 250 animals from around the world — as well as special animal enrichment activities.

The schedule includes highlights such as Flight Connection Aviary Bug Toss Feeding and Keeper Chat at 9 a.m., an Otter Ice Treat and Keeper Chat at 9:30 a.m., and a Lion Keeper Chat at 10:30 a.m.

Typically, admission to Reid Park Zoo costs $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61), $8.50 for seniors (62 and above), $6.50 for children (2-14), and is free for children ages 2 and under.

Military personnel can also get a 20% discount on a one-year annual membership. Contact the zoo's membership office at 520-881-4753 for details. The military discount cannot be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.