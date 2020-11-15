Reid Park Zoo prepares for major expansion this spring

According to Kluge, a big part of these improvements will also be to make repairs or replace the existing infrastructure, including water and electricity lines, some of which are more than 60 years old.

In preparing for the next step of Phase 1, the 3½-acre expansion, zoo leaders said they’ve worked closely with local officials to ensure the process is as seamless as possible and doesn’t disrupt any nearby wildlife or nature. Kluge said the ducks who live at Reid Park, for example, will still have access to the park’s northern pond and will also be able to fly in and out of the zoo after the expansion.

“As a conservation organization, animal care is our top priority,” she said. “Protecting habitats within the park is just as important to us. So, we went and contacted the Arizona Game & Fish Department and other wildlife officials to talk about the plan and make sure everything was done the right way.”

In addition, Kluge said the zoo also consulted with an arborist to evaluate the trees in the area and revised plans to ensure they could work around them.

For Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik, who represents Ward 6 and the Reid Park area, the zoo’s master plan is a much needed step into the future and will ensure the safety of animals for years to come.