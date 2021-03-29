Rescue Mission to hand out Easter brunch meals on April 2

The Gospel Rescue Mission will hold a drive-through meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The “Easter Blessing to Go” is open to everyone and will include a ready-to-heat Easter brunch meal plus a resources box with nonperishable food and hygiene products.

The nonprofit still has volunteer opportunities available for the event and it will continue to practice social distancing and exercise CDC-recommended safety measures.

The event will be livestreamed on the rescue mission’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GRMTucson from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Donations for the meal are needed, particularly donations of hams (spiral cut preferred), fresh eggs, and canned food . Donations can be dropped off at the Lopez center, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, or at the mission’s Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.

In 2020 the rescue mission provided 218,260 meals and 73,818 shelter bed nights.