Rio Rico man indicted on charges of fraud, tax evasion

A Rio Rico man has been indicted by a state grand jury on charges of fraud and filing false tax returns for not paying sales tax on used vehicles he sold, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Randolph Ezrre sold the vehicles in 2017 and 2018. Officials said Ezrre had about $313,145 in taxable sales and owed about $27,000 in taxes to the state.
Ezrre, the owner/operator of Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales, is accused of selling the used cars to the public without remitting the taxes due on those transactions. Ezrre filed false tax returns claiming he had no taxable sales, according to the AG’s Office.
The investigation was performed by the Arizona Curbstoning Enforcement Task Force, made up of personnel with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Revenue, in cooperation with the Attorney General’s Office.
Detectives discovered multiple used vehicles for sale listed by the same owner with the same contact number. Through a social media database search, detectives discovered the phone number was associated with about 112 other used-car ads within the same period. It is alleged the vehicles were not for sale by individuals, but rather by Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales.
State law says a person can only sell, offer to sell, exchange or negotiate up to six vehicles in any 12 consecutive months without a license to sell used motor vehicles. The sale of a seventh vehicle subjects them to criminal prosecution.
Unlicensed automobile dealers often sell vehicles on street corners or vacant lots, a practice often referred to as “curbstoning.”
People who engage in curbstoning avoid having to comply with the same regulations licensed auto dealers must follow, officials said.