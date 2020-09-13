Road Runner: ADOT's Insurance Recovery Unit prevents highway repairs from reaching taxpayers

In a state that experienced 129,750 vehicle crashes last year, with many occurring on state highways, transportation officials have made it their mission to prevent taxpayers from footing the bill for infrastructure damage.
In 2012, the Arizona Department of Transportation established its Insurance Recovery Unit — a team with backgrounds in the insurance industry — to recoup the money when individuals or firms are responsible for damage to highways.
During the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the group recovered more than $5 million from the 2,701 claims they processed. It’s the most the group has processed, accounting for 98% of the crash-related maintenance needs. The claims address repair, labor, equipment and material costs.
The amount in claims have continued to increase over the years from 1,400 claims in the 2014 fiscal year to 2,652 claims in 2018.
The unit has recouped nearly $45 million since 2012, including the “extensive” damage done to the Interstate 17 bridge over Seventh Avenue in Phoenix due to an over-height truck hitting a concrete girder.
The recovery unit said the damage was worth more than $361,400.
Before claims are made, law enforcement responds to incidents in which a guardrail, bridge or another area of the highway are damaged. The officer marks the damage with a sticker as well as an incident report number.
When ADOT is notified of the damage and makes the repair, a member of the Insurance Recovery Unit will contact the responsible party or their insurer to file a claim, the department said.
“Making sure those who damage state property are held accountable protects Arizona’s investment in its highway system,” said Ted Howard, deputy director in the Administrative Services Division, which includes the recovery unit. “Applying principles of the Arizona Management System has enabled us to dramatically increase insurance recovery to the benefit of Arizonans.”
ADOT says the Arizona Management System implemented in 2014 by Gov. Doug Ducey has helped increase efficiency to address more claims.
The governor’s office said through the management system: “Employees are learning about tools for data-driven decision-making and disciplined problem solving. And by using these tools they enjoy greater creativity and control in their jobs all while expanding their capacity to do more good for the citizens we serve.”
Through this system, the Insurance Recovery Team adjusted its processes, including having teams split up to handle more tasks.
Now separate teams are tasked with researching responsible parties, sending requests and negotiating the final amounts recovered. The process used to be handled by claims adjusters.
They also have installed a paperless process to tackle more claims.
“Insurance recovery aids us in being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Howard said. “This unit helps save taxpayers millions of dollars each year by holding the person who damages state property accountable for the cost of repairs.”
Down the Road
Overnight restriction on I-10 near Houghton: Motorists will experience restriction overnight on Monday as crews install temporary barriers on Interstate 10 near Houghton Road.
Both directions will be reduced to one lane.
The Houghton Road bridge, the entrance ramp from Houghton road to westbound I-10, and the exit ramp from eastbound I-10 Houghton Road will remain open.
Drivers should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.
Delays continue on Oracle Road: Motorists in Oracle should plan for delays on North Oracle Road, Arizona 77, between Arizona 79 and North Frances Lane, starting Tuesday for paving work. The stretch of roads is from Milepost 95 to Milepost 105.
There will be a one-lane rolling closure where motorists will go through the area assisted by a pilot car.
Crews will work from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and finish their work by Saturday, Sept. 19.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
