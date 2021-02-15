Road Runner: Long-range infrastructure master plan moves closer to reality

Paper surveys were issued where needed, and an independent company was hired to provide phone bank services, calling residents in every zip code and capturing the thoughts from a range of demographics within the city, according to Bemis.

The results: More than 4,500 people responded to surveys, there were more than 6,000 interactions on the online map, and more than 1,500 project ideas were submitted.

The initiative highlighted that 68% of respondents want improved safety of roadway crossings for people walking or biking; 61% want to see safety improved for all roadway users; and more than 50% would approve of repaving streets, making sidewalks more accessible to those using wheelchairs, improving traffic signals and building safer and more connected bikeways.

However, when asked how they would spend their limited money on projects, most distributed the highest amount to prioritize roadway maintenance with public transportation in second and biking third.

The department also identified the current state of infrastructure throughout the past year. From the analysis it found that 58% of roads are in very poor condition and more than half of local roads are in the same shape.

Also, more than 170 lane miles of road can be repurposed for other modes of travel, the department said.