Road Runner: Pilot program seems to be boosting visitor numbers at popular 'A' Mountain

By program’s end, city officials will have more accurate traffic, bicycle and pedestrians counts, and even crashes, since the changes and will follow up with another survey about the program.

“We certainly know it’s a beloved recreation area, so my expectation would be that we’ve seen some movement in terms of usage as well,” said Mandle.

The report should shine additional details on increased patrols at the park after the launch of the Tucson Police Department’s Park Safety Program. At least 10 community service officers patrol the city’s parks and can facilitate arrests by police officers, if need be.

“We’ve seen them up there and they’ve facilitated several police arrests. They’ll encounter people who may be too inebriated to drive,” Michael Chihak, a neighborhood resident, said about the park safety officers.

“One of those park safety rangers told me that in two instances she had found people up there who she thought were too inebriated to drive and she got in touch with the police and they took care of them.”

“We need that because there’s still problems up there. We’re still seeing the littering issues and a little bit of the traffic issues in terms of the speeding, but the police do seem to be paying more attention to it,” said Chihak.