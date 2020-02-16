Road Runner: Pilot program seems to be boosting visitor numbers at popular 'A' Mountain

New signs are up to help visitors navigate the steep hills and winding roads on “A” Mountain.
The signage is among initial goals set out by the city to make the popular area a more attractive and safer destination.
“Everything that we originally set out with the area we’ve been working on, so we’ve been making improvements to the park, we’ve been working on signage, we’ve been working on repainting some of the speed humps, we’ve been working through all those details,” Lane Mandle, a city spokeswoman, said about the first four months of a pilot program.
City officials said they hope the improvements will help attract more visitors to the park.
Martin Orozco, who took his first bicycle ride at the park Friday afternoon, said he visit was enjoyable.
“The experience I’ve had today was pretty good overall. You get your exercise, pretty good scenery,” Orozco said. “I would say the only thing (that should be added) would be a little bike route or something, because on these walking trails there’s rocks and a bunch of glass everywhere.”
Orozco said he plans to ride during the vehicle-free Mondays at the park, which will last at least through the duration of the pilot program, which will end in April.
“When I get a day off, I’ll definitely consider that,” said Orozco, who is used to riding on trails on Tucson’s north side.
By program’s end, city officials will have more accurate traffic, bicycle and pedestrians counts, and even crashes, since the changes and will follow up with another survey about the program.
“We certainly know it’s a beloved recreation area, so my expectation would be that we’ve seen some movement in terms of usage as well,” said Mandle.
The report should shine additional details on increased patrols at the park after the launch of the Tucson Police Department’s Park Safety Program. At least 10 community service officers patrol the city’s parks and can facilitate arrests by police officers, if need be.
“We’ve seen them up there and they’ve facilitated several police arrests. They’ll encounter people who may be too inebriated to drive,” Michael Chihak, a neighborhood resident, said about the park safety officers.
“One of those park safety rangers told me that in two instances she had found people up there who she thought were too inebriated to drive and she got in touch with the police and they took care of them.”
“We need that because there’s still problems up there. We’re still seeing the littering issues and a little bit of the traffic issues in terms of the speeding, but the police do seem to be paying more attention to it,” said Chihak.
Mandle said city officials will be meeting with residents of “A” Mountain as they attempt to address their concerns and recommendations, such as continuing the schedule changes.
“The closure of the gate to motor traffic completely on Mondays and until 11 a.m. every other day of the week has been accomplished and that actually has been a nice thing,” said Chihak.
“It seems like there are more people up there on Mondays. I’ve seen more. I walked the mountain this past Monday, the whole 2.5-mile loop of It, and there were definitely more people up there walking and biking than what I’ve seen in the past.”
The stakeholder meetings should not only address a permanent schedule change but further work to address the mid- and long-term recommendations, approved in 2019, to improve Sentinel Peak.
Those improvements include adding a speed hump in the neighborhood area leading to the park; possible guardrails in sections of the park; flexible delineators, or the hard-plastic posts that protect bicyclists; and consideration of a 10-foot marked lane to be used as a paved shoulder area for pedestrians.
Down the Road
Motorists should prepare for the two-year closure of the Ruthrauff Road-Interstate 10 interchange as crews work on the $128 million reconstruction project.
Construction crews will work through the weekend to put the following closures in place:
- Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro will be closed between Highway Drive/Davis Avenue, east of I-10, and the business entrances west of I-10.
- All ramps to and from I-10 and Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro will close, except for the westbound I-10 off-ramp, which will provide access along the frontage road to businesses.
- The eastbound frontage road will be converted to a two-way road south of Sunset Road and northwest of Commerce Drive.
- The westbound frontage road will close north of Prince Road.
By January 2022, motorists will see I-10 widened to four lanes, the widening of Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro to two lanes and reconstruction of the frontage roads to connect to the new elevated interchange.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the best alternates to I-10 for those on both sides of the freeway include Orange Grove Road to the north and Prince Road to the south.
