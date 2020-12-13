Road Runner: Report claims Arizona roads in good shape; more work ahead

A new report analyzing the U.S. road conditions and how money is spent on improving them, shows Arizona has some of the best roads in the nation.
The report comes from California-based finance company MoneyGeek, which accumulated data from U.S. Department of Transportation and the Congressional Budget Office.
It found that Arizona’s roads obtained a roughness score of 78.7, which is “a composite roughness score of all major urban roadways in each state” using federal transportation data. The company weighed each category of measured pavement roughness and aggregated the information across the entire state system.
The Federal Highway Administration indicates that a roughness measure of less than 95 indicates a road in good condition, between 95 and 170 is acceptable and greater than 170 is poor condition, the company said.
Arizona ranked No. 46 out of 50, with No. 1 being the worst.
Additionally, the report found that:
- Arizona ranks No. 6 in overall road conditions with 9% of roads in poor condition, compared to 20% in New Mexico and 38% in California.
- Arizona ranked No. 23 in road investment with $10.27 per lane mile in total state expenditure when maintaining, upgrading, acquiring or repairing roads. Overall, about $2.7 billion is spent across the state for road operations and capital projects.
However, “Moneygeek analyzed overall road quality and the investment levels per lane mile in every state and found that more spending on roads did not necessarily lead to better road quality,” the report said.
“Move Tucson”
In Tucson, an initiative called “Move Tucson” will create a 20-year, citywide master plan to address transportation and mobility projects to help people move around more safely.
Initial public feedback shows that many people want officials to prioritize maintenance of the city’s existing transportation infrastructure and provide better walking, biking and public transportation options.
Tucsonans can still add their input to what the master plan will look like, including an interactive map to manually add specific suggestions at movetucson.org.
In Pima County, the Regional Transportation Authority’s 35-person Citizens Advisory Committee is moving toward drafting the second plan called RTA Next. It will build on past and future road projects provided through the $2.1 billion, one-half-cent sales tax plan passed in 2006. The current 20-year plan will expire in 2026.
The plan is being assembled by representatives from: South Tucson, Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, Pima County and the Arizona State Transportation Board.
The public will be able to provide input on a draft plan by spring 2021, according to the RTA.
Down the Road
Downtown Links project restrictions: The Downtown Links project will bring intermittent lane restrictions with the following scheduled work this week:
- On Dec. 16, Sixth Street will be closed from Stone Avenue to Granada Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
• On Dec. 17, east and westbound Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the north side of the road between Granada Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad crossing.
I-10, Houghton Road construction delays: Motorists using the Interstate 10, Houghton Road interchange should expect overnight delays for the next two weeks beginning Monday.
While crews work from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, traffic will be routed one direction of I-10 through the entrance. The other direction of I-10 will be reduced to one lane.
Houghton Road remains open, but motorist should expect 15-minute delays near the ramps. Law enforcement personnel will direct traffic through the intersections in the area.
Scheduling MVD appointments online: Instead of phoning in appointment requests at Motor Vehicle Division offices, Arizonans now can schedule all in-office appointments online.
Those appointments can be scheduled by visiting the main MVD customer portal at azmvdnow.gov/home
After logging in, users can navigate to “Schedule an Appointment” and choose from the six options listed: Travel ID, ID/Driver License Renewal, Instruction Permit, Road Test, Motorcycle Road Test and Additional Services.
Delays at St. Mary’s Road, I-10: Motorists should expect delays traveling near the St. Mary’s and Interstate 10 interchange on Monday.
New lane striping work will begin at 8:30 a.m., leaving the lanes on St. Mary’s Road and the I-10 entrance and exit ramps restricted for much of the day.
Travel along I-10 will not be affected.
