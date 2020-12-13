Road Runner: Report claims Arizona roads in good shape; more work ahead

The public will be able to provide input on a draft plan by spring 2021, according to the RTA.

Down the Road

Downtown Links project restrictions: The Downtown Links project will bring intermittent lane restrictions with the following scheduled work this week:

On Dec. 16, Sixth Street will be closed from Stone Avenue to Granada Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

• On Dec. 17, east and westbound Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the north side of the road between Granada Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad crossing.

I-10, Houghton Road construction delays: Motorists using the Interstate 10, Houghton Road interchange should expect overnight delays for the next two weeks beginning Monday.

While crews work from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, traffic will be routed one direction of I-10 through the entrance. The other direction of I-10 will be reduced to one lane.

Houghton Road remains open, but motorist should expect 15-minute delays near the ramps. Law enforcement personnel will direct traffic through the intersections in the area.