Road Runner: Transit agencies take aim at preventing human trafficking

Arizona transportation officials say they’re keeping tabs on human trafficking in the state and conducting more training to keep these crimes from taking place.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing to enlist its officers to look out for signs of these crimes at the state’s ports of entry with personnel from the Enforcement and Compliance Division.

Training in this area was implemented for officers in 2019 to get them to understand the prevalence of these crimes, which affect 25 million people globally, according to the Department of Justice.

The group — made up partially of certified law enforcement officers — is assigned to the ports mainly to focus on commercial vehicle safety by collecting fees and enforcing truck weight limits but is also keeping its eye on defending against human trafficking, ADOT said.

Some of the signs of these crimes, ADOT said, are finding people with unusual tattoos, the person’s unwillingness to speak to officer and those carrying large amounts of cash without being able to provide an explanation.