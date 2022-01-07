Rosemont gets approval to store CAP water in basins south of Tucson, over city's objections

This vote only concerned Rosemont Copper’s ability to recharge a portion of its CAP water supply closer to the area of hydrologic impact, meaning the area from which it can withdraw groundwater, said Pearthree, who declined to discuss her position on the mine itself.

"I have enormous respect for the city of Tucson and others who have urged the Board to vote 'no' on this water storage agreement, but I do not believe it is CAP’s role to be drawn into the community controversy regarding the mine and thereby be perceived to take a side for or against the mine," Pearthree said in an email to the Star.

But CAP board member Alexandra Arboleda of Phoenix said the CAP staff should have evaluated the validity of the city's claims before this contract was approved. That's because the city expressed "grave concerns" that the agreement will cause negative impacts to the quantity and quality of the city’s water supply and force it to occupy all of the storage space at the recharge project, reducing regional water storage options for other entities, Arboleda said.