Santa Cruz River flows north of downtown Tucson again

Now the water runs farther, even though the utility is still releasing the same 800 gallons per minute of reclaimed water that it has been since September.

While the northern half of the wet section of river doesn’t contain any visible algae, algae is often found in sediments below the water, Molina said.

This algae-clogging effect has been documented nationally in a number of studies, and some scholars have characterized it as a problem for artificial recharge projects such as the one Tucson Water is conducting on the Santa Cruz.

But once more rainfall returns to the Tucson area, and “once we have some scouring of the channel taking place and the algae is removed,” the water should seep more quickly into the aquifer and not flow as far on the surface, Molina said.

In September, the city slashed releases into the Santa Cruz to their current level from 1,900 gallons per minute. It was done to prevent the aquifer from recharging so fast and so high as to potentially undercut a downtown-area landfill west of the river, which had been a concern off and on for months.

Before that cutback, the river water was flowing to about halfway between Speedway and Grant Road.