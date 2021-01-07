Sarah Garrecht Gassen's opinion: We mark Jan. 8 with resiliency, kindness

Suzi Hileman, who survived being shot, has found a home at Prince Elementary School. She was first invited in early spring 2011 to judge a student photo contest. A kindergarten teacher, whose students had written stories about happiness, asked if they could please read them to her? Of course.

The Prince kids that year, like the rest of Tucson, knew her story. They asked questions — What does getting shot feel like? Could they see the bullet holes? — and she became a regular on campus, the Official Adopted Grandmother of Prince Elementary School.

Grandma Suzi makes sure the kids know about her 9-year-old friend, Christina-Taylor Green, who went with her to meet Gabby Giffords and was killed. “It’s a way of keeping her alive for me,” she said. “It’s my best way to honor her.”

And she makes sure every child knows that when you see a gun, you run.

“I’m a living, breathing example of what happens when someone doesn’t use their words and uses a gun instead,” she tells them. She’s no longer surprised how many kids have friends or family members who have been shot or pulled the trigger at someone else.