A second wildfire is burning in Santa Cruz County, Coronado National Forest Service officials announced.

The Corral Nuevo wildfire started Friday about 12:30 p.m., north of Ruby Road and near Atascosa Ridge.

Although it began prior to the Beehive fire's first reported sighting, the two fires are not related, the Coronado National Forest Service says in a Facebook post. The Beehive fire has burned approximately 300 acres on forest land near Nogales.

First reported at approximately 50 acres, the Corral Nuevo fire has grown to 150 acres in its first day.

The forest service began retardant and water bucket drops on the wildfire Friday in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and the Riggs Fire Department. Resources and personnel are on scene providing support.

No containment has been made, officials say. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.