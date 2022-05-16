 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See what last night's lunar eclipse looked like in Tucson

National Weather Service

Tucsonans had the opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse that unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning. If you missed it, don't worry, social media users have you covered. 

The moon was bathed in the reflected orange and red hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, longer than the average eclipse. It was the first so-called "blood Moon" of 2022, according to NASA.

Here is what Tucsonans captured on social media: 

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue, according to NASA. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

There will be another total lunar eclipse later this year and then not again until 2025. Share your photos on social media with the #TucsonEclipse and see what your community captured.

