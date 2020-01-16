You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Martha McSally calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' after impeachment question
CNN

In a moment made for social media, Sen. Martha McSally dismissed a CNN reporter as a “liberal hack” on Thursday when he tried to ask her about President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju approached the Arizona Republican in a hallway and asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the trial. 

"Manu, you're a liberal hack. I'm not talking to you," McSally said as she brushed past him and into another room.

The 10-second exchange was captured in a video McSally uploaded to Twitter after Raju’s own post about the senator calling him a “liberal hack.”

McSally’s tweet said: "A) you are. B) here’s the video.”

McSally, who was appointed to the Senate following the 2018 death of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, is up for election this year. Her likely general election opponent will be Democrat Mark Kelly.

CNN has borne the brunt of Trump’s verbal attacks on the media, which he has labeled as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.” 

Reporter

Henry joined the Star in 2019 after 25 years at Nevada newspapers. A Tucson native, he graduated from Amphi and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He wrote about the environment for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 16 years.

