Some of the best fireworks in Tucson on Independence Day can be seen over “A” Mountain on the west side.

 photos by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Thursday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Thursday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check with your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Thursday and the rest of the week will be delayed by one day. For information, call 744-2600.

Pima County Library

Libraries closed Thursday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

Bus service

Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Thursday. The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule Thursday, however, service will be extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate riders from the fireworks show on “A” Mountain. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to Suntran.com

Post offices

Closed Thursday.

Banks

Most closed Thursday. Call yours to confirm.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
School Districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Closed Thursday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Thursday.

Emissions

Test stations closed.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags