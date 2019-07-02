City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Thursday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Thursday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check with your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Thursday and the rest of the week will be delayed by one day. For information, call 744-2600.
Pima County Library
Libraries closed Thursday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.
Bus service
Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Thursday. The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule Thursday, however, service will be extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate riders from the fireworks show on “A” Mountain. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to Suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Thursday.
Banks
Most closed Thursday. Call yours to confirm.
School Districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Closed Thursday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Thursday.
Emissions
Test stations closed.